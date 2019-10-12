Anushka Sharma on cloud nine after Virat Kohli adds another feather to his cap

Bollywood queen Anushka Sharma is currently on top of the world after her husband and star cricketer Virat Kohli marked his seventh Test double century.



As the batsman added another feather to his cap, the PK actor stood by his side cheering him on and serving major couple goals to all their fans.

Anushka felicitated her husband on the feat by sharing a monochrome of the cricketer on field and adding a couple of hearts as caption.

Virat hit his seventh double century, marking his highest score with an unbeaten 254 against South Africa, becoming the third cricketer to claim the accomplishment with the first two being Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and Pakistani cricketer Younis Khan.

Earlier, Kohli had opened up about his first meeting with Anushka during an interview with Graham Bensinger, saying: “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery.”

