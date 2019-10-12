close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
October 12, 2019

Anushka Sharma on cloud nine after Virat Kohli adds another feather to his cap

Sat, Oct 12, 2019
Anushka Sharma on cloud nine after Virat Kohli adds another feather to his cap. Photo: Times of India

Bollywood queen Anushka Sharma is currently on top of the world after her husband and star cricketer Virat Kohli marked his seventh Test double century.

As the batsman added another feather to his cap, the PK actor stood by his side cheering him on and serving major couple goals to all their fans.

Also read:  Virat Kohli on how he was a ‘nervous wreck’ when he first met Anushka Sharma

Anushka felicitated her husband on the feat by sharing a monochrome of the cricketer on field and adding a couple of hearts as caption.

Virat hit his seventh double century, marking his highest score with an unbeaten 254 against South Africa, becoming the third cricketer to claim the accomplishment with the first two being Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and Pakistani cricketer Younis Khan.

Earlier, Kohli had opened up about his first meeting with Anushka during an interview with Graham Bensinger, saying: “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery.”

The actress was last seen on the big screen along with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Zero’ in 2018 which failed miserably at the box office.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had exchanged garlands back in December of 2017 after four years of dating.


