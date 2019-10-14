close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
October 14, 2019

Disha Patani to romance Salman Khan in ‘Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop’?

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 14, 2019
Disha Patani to romance Salman Khan in ‘Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop’? Photo: India Today

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s upcoming Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop has been all over the news but the question that hovers over everyone’s heads is which beauty queen will be taking the lead alongside him.

As per reports, B-Town diva Disha Patani may be in talks to assume the role of the lead star alongside the Bharat superstar in the forthcoming action-packed thriller that is speculated to hit theaters next Eid.

Also read:  Disha Patani opens up about her memory loss after critical head injury

While there is gossip about Salman sharing screen space in the film with Anushka Sharma or Katrina Kaif, the Baaghi starlet has also been added to the list of potential heroines to romance the actor.

Disha and Salman had earlier worked together in Bharat as well where the former essayed the role of a trapeze artist.

Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop, which is reportedly a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws and is said to be Khan’s next big Eid release. 

Read More

Salman Khan’s leaked schedule unveils his Eid 2020 release

A leaked photo of Salman Khan's packed schedule showed that the actor kept his promise of an Eid release

Salman Khan to spin magic with Katrina Kaif in ‘Radhe’?

Salman Khan and Katrina are being cast in yet another movie after the two starred in back to back hit films


Latest News

More From Bollywood