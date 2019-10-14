Disha Patani to romance Salman Khan in ‘Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop’?

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s upcoming Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop has been all over the news but the question that hovers over everyone’s heads is which beauty queen will be taking the lead alongside him.

As per reports, B-Town diva Disha Patani may be in talks to assume the role of the lead star alongside the Bharat superstar in the forthcoming action-packed thriller that is speculated to hit theaters next Eid.

While there is gossip about Salman sharing screen space in the film with Anushka Sharma or Katrina Kaif, the Baaghi starlet has also been added to the list of potential heroines to romance the actor.

Disha and Salman had earlier worked together in Bharat as well where the former essayed the role of a trapeze artist.

Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Cop, which is reportedly a remake of the Korean film The Outlaws and is said to be Khan’s next big Eid release.

