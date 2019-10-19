VIDEO: Salman Khan gets taken aback as fan sneaks up to him for a selfie

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan may be a fierce superstar on silver screens but some over-excited fans manage to leave even him taken aback and startled.

A video making rounds on social media is leaving fans in fits as it shows the 53-year-old Bharat actor getting momentarily frightened as a fan sneaks up to him for a selfie.

The fan be spotted sneaking up to the actor with his phone ready, taking the actor by surprise who then goes on to act startled voicing inaudible words that come out in an exasperated tone.

The actor is then joined quickly by actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar who will be sharing screens with him in Dabangg 3.



The party was also attended by numerous other luminaries including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Ayush Sharma and Saqib Saleem.