Angelina Jolie was ‘broken’ after split with Brad Pitt

Hollywood’s leading lady Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt had once been the power couple all around the globe, but after parting ways, details about their split cleared the rosy image that was exhibited to fans.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the 44-year-old Wanted actor had been absolutely broken after she parted ways with Pitt and returned to the sets for the filming of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Angelina told the publication that it had taken her some time to muster up strength and courage to get back in the game.

“I’d been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken. It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again,” she had said.

Earlier speaking on the same subject, Angelina had told E! News: "I’m like everybody and… especially these last few years haven’t been the easiest, and I haven’t felt very strong. There’s something when you’re not feeling very strong, where you push yourself. And I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to play these kinds of characters, that pull out every bit of strength I have and that remind me that I can be strong.”