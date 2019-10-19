close
Sat Oct 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
October 19, 2019

LLB annual exams schedule of SALU Khairpur announced

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Oct 19, 2019

KHAIRPUR: Controller examinations, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Saturday announced that as per revised schedule of annual examinations 2018 of LLB Part-I (five year program) and LLB (three year program) part-I (failure) and Part-II and III (Fresh & Failure) will start from October 22 to November 10, 2019 at the affiliated Law Colleges of SALU, Khairpur.

The copy of the timetable has been sent to the concerned Law colleges.

The appearing candidates have been advised to appear in the examinations as per revised announced schedule.

The candidates are further advised to collect their slips from the concerned centers on Monday (October 21).

All the papers will be conducted from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Latest News

More From Pakistan