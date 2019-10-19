Mahira Khan becomes first Pakistani celebrity to hit 5 million Instagram followers

Mahira Khan has become the biggest infleuncer on Instagram in Pakistan after she hit 5 million followers on Friday.



With international appearances and brand ambassadorships worth a hefty amount of money, Mahira is now the biggest Instagram personality in the country.

The 34-year-old's popularity seems to be growing each day, thanks to her endless outings globally.

With 5 million followers on Instagram now, Mahira is closely followed by Sajal Aly and sisters Aiman and Minal Khan, who are also just a little under the 5 million mark.



Mahira’s fame skyrocketed after her debut at the Cannes Film Festival that came in 2018.



She recently walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week paying homage to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld where she rubbed shoulders with international stars.



She even have a Bollywood movie to her credit called Raees wherein she starred opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

