Mahira Khan ups the glam quotient: Her top five looks from Paris Fashion Week

Mahira Khan made heads turn as she descended down the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week and stunned everyone.

While the ravishing diva amped the glam quotient to the best, here is a glance at five gorgeous looks that she experimented with:



1. Mahira donned a simple yet chic attire that featured a neon lime green blouse and black pants. The actress paired it off with an animal print clutch.

2. She then made a really bold and fiery statement when she opted for an all-black jumpsuit, paired with metallic ankle-length boots.



3. The starlet then made a stunning entry when she donned a beautiful black sequined dress paired with black strappy heels.



4. Next-up, Mahira rocked a retro look in an all-white silk dress with a hat.



5. Probably the best look that the actress opted came when she channelled her punk vibes. The outfit came as a tribute to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. The look comprised of dark inked eyes and rock n roll-style hairdo which she paired with Prince style white top layered with a punk leather jacket.









