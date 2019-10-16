Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam and others meet Kate Middleton, Prince William

A star-studded affair: Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam and others meet Kate Middleton and Prince William

ISLAMABAD: A plethora of Pakistani luminaries was gathered to warmly shower greetings on the star-studded reception of Prince William and Kate Middleton held at the Pakistan Monument on Tuesday.

These included celebrities from the entertainment, fashion and sports fraternity such as Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat, as well as singers like Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan who were seen in attendance to represent the country.

Famed sports personality Wasim Akram and his wife Shaniera Akram, and ace fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, were also seen by the royal couple, amongst eminent politicians.



However, the glitzy reception revolved around the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton who looked ethereal in a glittering green dress which stunned the beholders.



Middleton arrived at the venue in a fully decked auto rickshaw along with Prince William who was donned in a traditional sherwani suit.

The reception, which was arranged to showcase the best of Pakistani culture saw the duke acknowledging the unmatched sacrifices of the countrymen.

He said: "For a country so young, Pakistan has endured many hardships, with countless lives lost.

"Tonight I want to pay tribute to all those who have endured such sacrifice and helped to build the country that we see today,” William added.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently on a five-day official visit to Pakistan that kick-started on October 14.

