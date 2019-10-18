close
Fri Oct 18, 2019
October 18, 2019

Netflix gears up ahead of Disney, Apple debut

Video Streaming giant Netflix Inc is gearing up for the release of 62 new original productions from October to December in time for the debut of its rival services from Apple Inc and Walt Disney Co in November.

By number of original episodes, Netflix will dominate the quarter, though Disney and Apple both have highly anticipated new series with A-list Hollywood stars.

Apple has earmarked billions of dollars to create original programming for its streaming service, Apple TV+, slated to launch on Nov. 1. It will debut with nine original shows.

Disney+ has several new shows and will offer a library of more than 1,000 movies and series from its studios such as Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm at launch on Nov. 12. Ten original series or films will be available when it debuts.

