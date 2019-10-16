Kate Middleton sparks pregnancy rumours as royal doctor joins Pakistan visit

Kate Middleton has once again sparked rumours about her pregnancy after the news of a royal doctor accompanying her and Prince William on their Pakistan visit broke out recently.

The Duchess of Cambridge has sent tongues wagging suggesting that she might be expecting her fourth child with Prince William as a royal doctor joined the couple on their ongoing tour.



People are speculating that Kate might already be pregnant or is planning to have another child early next year.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes (a royal betting company) said: "Plenty are convinced Kate is either already or soon to be pregnant, and we've slashed odds on a 2020 royal baby as a result."



Kate and William are parents to three kids, Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (4), and Prince Louis (1).

The royal couple that is currently touring Pakistan landed Wednesday morning in Chitral after attending a grand reception at the Pakistan Monument held in Islamabad on Tuesday.



