close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 16, 2019

Kate Middleton sparks pregnancy rumours as royal doctor joins Pakistan visit

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 16, 2019
Kate Middleton sparks pregnancy rumours as royal doctor joins Pakistan visit

Kate Middleton has once again sparked rumours about her pregnancy after the news of a royal doctor accompanying her and Prince William on their Pakistan visit broke out recently.

Kate Middleton and Prince William for their reception at Pakistan Monument 

The Duchess of Cambridge has sent tongues wagging suggesting that she might be expecting her fourth child with Prince William as a royal doctor joined the couple on their ongoing tour.

Also read: Kate Middleton steals the show at Pakistan Monument reception

People are speculating that Kate might already be pregnant or is planning to have another child early next year.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes (a royal betting company) said: "Plenty are convinced Kate is either already or soon to be pregnant, and we've slashed odds on a 2020 royal baby as a result."

Kate and William are parents to three kids, Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (4), and Prince Louis (1).

The royal couple that is currently touring Pakistan landed Wednesday morning in Chitral after attending a grand reception at the Pakistan Monument held in Islamabad on Tuesday. 

Kate Middleton stuns in Chitrali attire on day 3 of Pakistan visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William were given traditional Chitrali hats as they landed in Chitral

Kate Middleton, Prince William arrive at Pakistan Monument in a rickshaw

Kate Middleton, Prince William enthralled the public with their jaw-dropping traditional looks


Latest News

More From Pakistan