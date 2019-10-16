Kate Middleton stuns in Chitrali attire on day 3 of Pakistan visit

CHITRAL: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Chitral on Wednesday on the third day of their official visit to Pakistan.



Prince William and Kate Middleton on arrival were given traditional Chitrali hats as they landed.



William was also gifted a white embroidered coat while Kate was presented a warm shawl. The hat worn by the duchess was adorned with peacock feathers.

The late Princess Diana during her visit to the valley wore similar hat during her visit to the valley.

The duke and duchess were also given a book of photos of Princess Diana’s visit here in 1991.

According to details, Kate and William will be travelling to the Hindu Khush valley today. They will also visit the Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil National Park to see the devastating effects of climate change. This will be followed by a visit to a Kalash village.



