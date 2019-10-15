Kate Middleton, Prince William arrive at Pakistan Monument in a rickshaw

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the Pakistan Monument on Tuesday night looking their glam best as they stepped out of a rickshaw.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned heads as their bedecked and unique ride stopped at the Pakistan Monument, where an event is being hosted in honour of the royal pair.

Prince William, Kate Middleton meet President Alvi, PM Imran in Islamabad

The two enthralled the public with their jaw-dropping traditional looks for the evening with Prince William rocking an emerald green sherwani by Naushemian while Kate dazzled in the same colour with a Jenny Packham gown paired with O’nitaa earrings.

The glitzy and star-studded event planned to pay tribute to the royal guests was attended by numerous of the country’s luminaries hailing from all walks of life.



Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan were also in attendance.

Apart from that, Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Hareem Farooq and Atif Aslam represented the country’s showbiz fraternity at the event.

Sports figures including Mohammad Hafeez, Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera Akram were also present.

