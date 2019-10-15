Kate Middleton, Prince William's Pakistan tour: In pictures

As the Britain royal family’s Prince William and Kate Middleton’s five-day Pakistan tour is now in full swing, excited Pakistanis cannot help but cling to every detail about every move of the royal couple in the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, touched down at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase late on Monday night.

The duo began their second day by visiting a school where they interacted with children bustling with excitement.



Also read: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Pakistan visit: The global significance

During the visit the Duchess looked ethereal donning a royal blue traditional kurta over trousers, designed by Pakistan’s acclaimed designer Maheen Khan.

Following their visit to the school, the couple met more students in the federal capital's Himalayan foot hills.

Later, the two met with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence and President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr where they were welcomed by the head of state and the first lady.

During her visit, the Duchess stunned once again wearing a bright green tunic by Catherine Walker with a dupatta by Satrangi and earrings by Zeen. On the other hand, the Duke opted for Western attire once again.





Read More:



