Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive in Pakistan to a warm welcome

ISLAMABAD: Prince William and Kate Middleton received a warm welcome as they touched down in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Air Base and were given a warm welcome by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Britain’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew along with other members of the foreign office.

As per sources, the royal couple were given a red-carpet welcome at the airbase and will also be presented with a guard of honour.

The two are also scheduled to meet with President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 15 and will also be visiting Islamabad’s Women's College and attending a charity event, later in the day.

The royal pair will arriving in Lahore on October 16 where they will be expected to visit SOS Village, Aitchison College, Shaukhat Khanam Memorial Hospital, Badshahi Mosque, Minar-e-Pakistan and National Cricket Academy.



On October 17, the couple will head towards Chitral where they are expected to interact with locals and visit the Khyber Fort before they head back to the federal capital at night.

On their last day of the five-day visit, Kate and William will be visiting the Faisal Mosque before their departure on the afternoon of October 18.

The royal pair arrive on a historic tour, making it the first of its kind since the past 13 years in Pakistan.



