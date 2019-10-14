close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 14, 2019

Pakistan bustling with excitement ahead of Prince William, Kate Middleton’s arrival

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 14, 2019
Pakistan bustling with excitement ahead of Prince William, Kate Middleton’s arrival. Photo: Gulf News

With the royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton ready to touch down at 9PM, Monday and begin their five-day Pakistan tour from Islamabad, social media users are unable to contain their excitement.

The internet had been abuzz since the past few days with netizens counting down days till the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s arrival and the time is finally here.

Also read:  Rickshaws given royal makeover to welcome Prince William, Kate Middleton

Streets in Islamabad and around the country have been humming with festivities and celebrations to honour the royal pair with more than 1,000 police officers deployed for their security over the span of their five-day visit.

Photos and videos of preparation going around in full swing have also taken over social media feeds, comprising of traditional truck art, vehicles decked with welcoming messages, billboards announcing their arrival and excitement skyrocketing. 

Read More:

Prince William and Princess Kate arrive today

In 2006, William’s father Charles (the Prince of Wales) and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles, had travelled to Pakistan to visit the areas devastated by the October 8, 2005 earthquake.

Royal couple to meet PM Imran on Oct 15

According to sources, the royal couple will arrive in Pakistan as per the schedule on October 14


Latest News

More From Pakistan