Pakistan bustling with excitement ahead of Prince William, Kate Middleton’s arrival

With the royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton ready to touch down at 9PM, Monday and begin their five-day Pakistan tour from Islamabad, social media users are unable to contain their excitement.

The internet had been abuzz since the past few days with netizens counting down days till the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s arrival and the time is finally here.

Streets in Islamabad and around the country have been humming with festivities and celebrations to honour the royal pair with more than 1,000 police officers deployed for their security over the span of their five-day visit.

Photos and videos of preparation going around in full swing have also taken over social media feeds, comprising of traditional truck art, vehicles decked with welcoming messages, billboards announcing their arrival and excitement skyrocketing.

