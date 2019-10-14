Rickshaws given royal makeover to welcome Prince William, Kate Middleton

ISLAMABAD: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to arrive in Pakistan on Monday (today) on their first-ever visit to the country.

The government of Pakistan has completed all arrangements for the upcoming visit of the Royal duo, and the excitement of every citizen in the country is also growing to welcome the dignitaries in a traditional style.

The locals want Kate and William to experience the full desi culture during their historic visit to Pakistan. Rickshaws, on the roads of Rawalpindi and Lahore, got a royal makeover to welcome the guests.

Beautifully ornamented Rickshaws look like bejeweled caravan, often making people stop, stare or snap a picture.

Some social media users shared a video with the hashtag #RoyalVisitPakistan, depicting bright paints and men creating a work of art on Rickshaws. They can be seen painting the flags of Pakistan and Britain side by side on the beautifully decorated rickshaw.

'The UK in Pakistan' Twitter account posted the video and wrote: "Check out the #RoyalVisitPakistan rickshaws on the roads of Rawalpindi and Lahore. Welcome to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge".

William and Kate will visit Pakistan from October 14 to 18, with an itinerary which includes a range of occasions and locations.



