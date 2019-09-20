Prince William, Kate Middleton to visit Pakistan in October: Kensington Palace





Prince William and Kate Middleton will be coming to Pakistan on a four-day official trip, a statement by the Kensington Palace said on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to visit the country between October 14 and 18 where Prince William will also be attending a special event at the Aga Khan Centre on 2nd October, hosted by The Aga Khan.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special event at the Aga Khan Centre on 2nd October, hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan. The event falls ahead of TRH’s official visit to Pakistan, which will take place between 14th - 18th October,” a statement by the Kensington Palace said.



