Royal couple to meet PM Imran on Oct 15

ISLAMABAD: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi on October 15, sources in the Foreign Office informed on Thursday.

According to sources, the royal couple will arrive in Pakistan as per the schedule on October 14.

After meeting the PM and president, William and Kate will go to Lahore on October 16, arriving a day later (Oct 17) in Chitral.

The royal couple, after the completion of their tour to Pakistan, will return to Britain on Oct 18, added the sources.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan is awaiting to welcome the royal couple this month.

The FM met with UK High Commissioner Thomas Drew today, where he made the statement regarding the royal couple's visit to Pakistan.

In an earlier statement by by the Kensington Palace, Prince William and Kate Middleton will be coming to Pakistan on a four-day official trip in October.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to visit the country between October 14 and 18.