Pakistan waiting to welcome royal couple, FM Qureshi tells British High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Pakistan is waiting to welcome the British royal couple this month.

The foreign minister met with UK High Commissioner Thomas Drew today here in Islamabad, where the two discussed several issues such as Kashmir as well as the royal couple's visit to Pakistan.



In his meeting , the foreign minister said the international community including Britain should try to ensure that Kashmiris are safe from Indian atrocities, adding that the curfew imposed in the valley since August 5 should be lifted.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be coming to Pakistan on a four-day official trip, according to a statement by the Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to visit the country between October 14 and 18.