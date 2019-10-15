Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain have the perfect reply to haters in this loved-up picture

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have a bitter-sweet relationship with their fans and the constant backlash they muster online is a proof enough of that.

While the two are currently vacationing in America, the hate that they are receiving from social media users does not seem to end anytime soon. However, the two have found the perfect way to respond to all the trolls.

On Monday, Yasir posted yet another picture with ladylove Iqra Aziz, where he can be seen lifting her up in arms.

The picture, it looks, was taken in Miami, Florida.



Dressed in casual tee and shorts with flip flops, the two can be seen channelling major beach vibes.

Some comments on the picture also indicate support for the two where they are told to live their lives as they please.

However, a major chunk of these comments show people disapproving of Iqra and Yasir taking intimate pictures while on vacation.







