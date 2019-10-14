close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
October 14, 2019

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain serve major travel goals with the most exotic vacation ever

Mon, Oct 14, 2019

The crowd-favourite couple of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are rejoicing in complete bliss lately as they vacation off in some of the most exotic places across United States of America serving major travel goals.

The duo recently took to their social media accounts to give a sneak peek into their spectacular holiday, some of which included pictures from their adventures in Disneyland, after which they revealed that they proceeded to the Universal Studios.

Universal studios #orlando #iqraaziz #yasirhussain

Iqra and Yasir are touring in Orlando, the American city often touted as the magical palace.

From what it seems, Iqra and Yasir are now in Miami and their cute little photo here showcases just that. 

Miami @yasir.hussain131

The couple got engaged a few months ago during the Lux Style Awards where Yasir proposed to ladylove Iqra in front of everyone.

