KU invites applications for admissions in Bachelors and Masters programs

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) has invited applications for admissions in Bachelors and Masters programs for the academic year 2019-2020.



Online applications are invited for entry test-based admissions for Bachelors and Masters programs in the following disciplines.

Bachelors Program

Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology

Applied Physics

Biotechnology

Business Administration

Chemical Engineering

Commerce

Computer Science

Doctor of Physical Therapy

Education

Environmental Studies

Food Science and Technology

Mass Communication

International Relations

Petroleum Technology

Public Administration

Special Education

Teacher Education

Masters Programs

Business Administration

Mass Communication

Commerce

Public Administration

Admissions in the above departments will be granted on the basis of prerequisite examination after qualifying the entry test with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

Candidates can fill and submit the admission forms (with scanned copies of required documents) from October 14, 2019 to October 23, 2019 with a fee of Rs 3,000.