Mon Oct 14, 2019
Pakistan

October 14, 2019

KU invites applications for admissions in Bachelors and Masters programs

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) has invited applications for admissions in Bachelors and Masters programs for the academic year 2019-2020.

Online applications are invited for entry test-based admissions for Bachelors and Masters programs in the following disciplines.

Bachelors Program

  • Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology
  • Applied Physics
  • Biotechnology
  • Business Administration
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Commerce
  • Computer Science
  • Doctor of Physical Therapy
  • Education
  • Environmental Studies
  • Food Science and Technology
  • Mass Communication
  • International Relations
  • Petroleum Technology
  • Public Administration
  • Special Education
  • Teacher Education

Masters Programs

  • Business Administration
  • Mass Communication
  • Commerce
  • Public Administration

Admissions in the above departments will be granted on the basis of prerequisite examination after qualifying the entry test with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

Candidates can fill and submit the admission forms (with scanned copies of required documents) from October 14, 2019 to October 23, 2019 with a fee of Rs 3,000.

