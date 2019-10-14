KU invites applications for admissions in Bachelors and Masters programs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The University of Karachi (KU) has invited applications for admissions in Bachelors and Masters programs for the academic year 2019-2020.
Online applications are invited for entry test-based admissions for Bachelors and Masters programs in the following disciplines.
Bachelors Program
Masters Programs
Admissions in the above departments will be granted on the basis of prerequisite examination after qualifying the entry test with a minimum of 50 percent marks.
Candidates can fill and submit the admission forms (with scanned copies of required documents) from October 14, 2019 to October 23, 2019 with a fee of Rs 3,000.
