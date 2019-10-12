Masseuse claims French singer Patrick Bruel sexually assaulted her: prosecutor

Perpignan: French singer and actor Patrick Bruel is the subject of a "sexual assault" accusation by a masseuse and an inquiry has been opened.

The woman, in her thirties, "has made a complaint" in the southern French town of Perpignan, said prosecutor Jean-Jacques Fagni.



The 60-year-old singer-songwriter is already the subject of another inquiry for alleged "sexual harassment" on the French island of Corsica.

The alleged assault took place in July during a massage session in a hotel where Bruel was staying during a music festival, the prosecutor said, confirming information in a regional newspaper.

The singer´s lawyer Herve Temime told AFP he was not aware of the assault claim.

The Corsica inquiry followed allegations by another masseuse. Bruel contests that case.