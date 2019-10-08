Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 08 October 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of October 8, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 87,200 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 74,760.



The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Karachi Gold Rate



24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,200

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,760

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,530

Lahore Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,200

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,760

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,530

Islamabad Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,200

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,760

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,530

Rawalpindi Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,200

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,760

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,530

Peshawar Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,200

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,760

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,530

Faisalabad Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,200

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,760

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,530

Quetta Gold Rate

24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,200

24K 10 Grams: Rs. 74,760

22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,530