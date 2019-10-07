close
October 7, 2019
October 7, 2019

Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan 07 October 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of October 7, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 87,600 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 75,103.

The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

 Karachi Gold Rate

  • 24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,600
  • 24K 10 Grams: Rs. 75,103
  • 22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,844

Lahore Gold Rate

  • 24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,600
  • 24K 10 Grams: Rs. 75,103
  • 22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,844

Islamabad Gold Rate

  • 24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,600
  • 24K 10 Grams: Rs. 75,103
  • 22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,844

Rawalpindi Gold Rate

  • 24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,600
  • 24K 10 Grams: Rs. 75,103
  • 22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,844

Peshawar Gold Rate

  • 24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,600
  • 24K 10 Grams: Rs. 75,103
  • 22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,844

Faisalabad Gold Rate

  • 24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,600
  • 24K 10 Grams: Rs. 75,103
  • 22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,844

Quetta Gold Rate

  • 24K Per Tola: Rs. 87,600
  • 24K 10 Grams: Rs. 75,103
  • 22K 10 Grams: Rs. 68,844

Check here to see the price difference between Today’s Gold Rates and Yesterday’s Gold Rates.


