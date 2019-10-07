Who's the sixth most popular world leader on Twitter? Pakistan's PM Imran!

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shot up in terms of most popular world leaders' ranking, landing, now, at the 6th position and boasting 10.5 million (10,471,650) followers on the micro-blogging platform.

The bump in PM Imran's popularity follows his fiery speech at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) last month where he informed the world about the Kashmir issue and garnered praise from his supporters and his critics alike.



PM Imran's Twitter following has grown at a rapid pace in the past few months. In April this year, the former-cricketer-turned-politician was on the ninth most followed world leader on the social media platform with 9.4 million followers.

According to data compiled in 2018, PM Imran ranked fifth among the 50 most influential leaders of the world and ninth among 50 world leaders with most interactions on Twitter.



He was also the tenth most followed world leader on Twitter in 2018.

As of right now, US President Donald Trump stands on the first position with 65.3 million followers, India's Narendra Modi on second with 50.6 million, and Pope Francis, a little later, at 18.1 million followers.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Pakistan's ally nation, Turkey, comes fourth with 14.1 million followers, Indonesia president Joko Widodo fifth at 12.2 million, and PM Imran at 10.5 million.

Then comes the queen of Jordan, Rania Al-Abdullah with 10.46 million followers, followed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 9.9 million followers.

PM Imran's latest tweet focused on "the anguish of the Kashmiris".



He said he understood the Kashmiri folks' anguish at "seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK under an inhumane curfew for over 2 months".

On the other hand, PM Imran is set to leave for a three-day visit to China later today, where he is expected to discuss regional and bilateral issues with Beijing's leadership.

