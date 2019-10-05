Justin Bieber, PETA spark feud after singer buys exotic kittens for $35,000

Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber is facing the wrath of the public once again after he bought two exotic kittens, thereby getting slammed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The 26-year-old ‘Sorry’ singer wreaked havoc all around once again for purchasing two exotic Savannah felines for a whopping $35,000, and naming them Sushi and Luna.

One of the kittens was bought for $20,000 while the other for $15,000.

Lisa Lange, Senior Vice President of PETA, in conversation with PEOPLE, said that the singer could have taken the opportunity to inspire the hefty number of people who look up to him, by adopting rescued animals from a shelter.

She said that Bieber instead is “fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is 'I don’t care.'"

However, the criticism did not sit well with the singer himself who turned to his Instagram Story to retort: “PETA go focus on real problems. Like poaching, and animal brutality. Ur tripping because I want a specific kind of cat? U weren't tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn't a rescue.. every pet we get must be a rescue? I believe in adopting rescues by also think there are preferences and that's what breeders are for."

"PETA go help with all of the plastic in the ocean and leave my beautiful cats alone @kittysushiandtuna," he added.

