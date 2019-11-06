Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez’s fan-made mashup of their hits goes viral

The fan-made mashup of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez breakup songs about their relationship has gone viral and it has received over one million views on YouTube within a week.



The mashup of Justin Bieber’s 2015 hit Sorry and Gomez’s Lose You to Love Me came from Andy Wu, who is a filmmaker, editor and producer.

At the time of this writing, the video has been viewed over one million times with 96,000 likes and only 1,200 dislikes.



“It's been 3 years since I made JELENA Megamix (2008-2016). Now their chapter is officially closed and done. I guess it's time for everyone to move on,” Wu writes in video’s description.

Bieber began dating Selena Gomez in 2010 untill March 2018.

Later, Bieber 25 married to Hailey Rhode Bieber in 2018