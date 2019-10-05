close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
Markets

Web Desk
October 5, 2019

Dubai gold rate: Gold prices in UAE on October 5, 2019

Markets

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 05, 2019

DUBAI: Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on the date of October 5, 2019 were 1,715.00 UAE Dirhams per 10 grams for 22K gold, and AED 1,827.50 per 10 grams for 24K gold.

Find below the gold prices for the past seven days in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

October 4, 2019

  • 24K 10 Grams: AED 1,820.00
  • 22K 10 Grams: AED 1,710.00
  • 18K 10 Grams: AED 1402.50

October 3, 2019

  • 24K 10 Grams: AED 1,820.00
  • 22K 10 Grams: AED 1,710.00
  • 18K 10 Grams: AED 1400.00

October 2, 2019

  • 24K 10 Grams: AED 1,787.50
  • 22K 10 Grams: AED 1,680.00
  • 18K 10 Grams: AED 1372.50

October 1, 2019

  • 24K 10 Grams: AED 1,775.00
  • 22K 10 Grams: AED 1,667.50
  • 18K 10 Grams: AED 1365.00

September 30, 2019

  • 24K 10 Grams: AED 1,807.50
  • 22K 10 Grams: AED 1,700.0
  • 18K 10 Grams: AED 1,390.00

September 29, 2019

  • 24K 10 Grams: AED 1,812.50
  • 22K 10 Grams: AED 1,702.50
  • 18K 10 Grams: AED 1392.50

September 28, 2019

  • 24K 10 Grams: AED 1,812.50
  • 22K 10 Grams: AED 1,702.50
  • 18K 10 Grams: AED 1392.50

Check here to find the difference between today's Dubai gold rates and yesterday's gold rates in UAE.

