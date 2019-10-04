Dubai gold rate: Gold prices in UAE on October 4, 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on the date of October 4, 2019 were 1,710.00 UAE Dirhams per 10 grams for 22K gold, and AED 1,820.00 per 10 grams for 24K gold.
Find below the gold prices for the past seven days in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
October 3, 2019
October 2, 2019
October 1, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 29, 2019
September 28, 2019
September 27, 2019
Check here to find the difference between today's Dubai gold rates and yesterday's gold rates in UAE.
DUBAI: Gold prices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on the date of October 4, 2019 were 1,710.00 UAE Dirhams per 10 grams for 22K gold, and AED 1,820.00 per 10 grams for 24K gold.
Find below the gold prices for the past seven days in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
October 3, 2019
October 2, 2019
October 1, 2019
September 30, 2019
September 29, 2019
September 28, 2019
September 27, 2019
Check here to find the difference between today's Dubai gold rates and yesterday's gold rates in UAE.