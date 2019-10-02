Nick Jonas opens up about health scare, says he ‘almost slipped into coma’

Hollywood hunk Nick Jonas despite rolling in fame and glory has had his fair share of troubles in life, as the singer finally opened up about his health scares.

Speaking to Cigar Aficionado magazine, the 27-year-old ‘Sucker’ hitmaker revealed that at the age of 13, he almost got into a coma.

"I was very close to a coma. Like, a day away, if I hadn't gone to the hospital," he said.

"I kept asking my parents, 'Am I going to be OK?' I was just so concerned that it was going to limit my ability to do all the things I wanted to do. I was very scared," he said adding that he "found out very quickly it's a very manageable disease - as long as you're really diligent.”

Earlier reports had revealed that the singer-turned-actor had his blood sugar levels spiking to perilous levels as he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

The medical conditions had been discovered after his parents had taken him to the hospital over concerns for his deteriorating weight and recurrent, unhealthy cravings for soda.