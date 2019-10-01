close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
Web Desk
October 1, 2019

Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 01 October 2019

Other

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 01, 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of October 1, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 87,000 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 74,588.

The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Pakistan's Cities24K Per Tola Gold Rates24K 10 Grams Gold Rates22K 10 Grams Gold Rates
Karachi
Rs. 87,000
Rs. 74,588
Rs. 68,373
Lahore
Rs. 87,000
Rs. 74,588
Rs. 68,373
Islamabad
Rs. 87,000
Rs. 74,588
Rs. 68,373
Rawalpindi
Rs. 87,000
Rs. 74,588
Rs. 68,373
Peshawar
Rs. 87,000
Rs. 74,588
Rs. 68,373
Faisalabad
Rs. 87,000
Rs. 74,588
Rs. 68,373
Quetta
Rs. 87,000
Rs. 74,588
Rs. 68,373

Check here to see the price difference between Today’s Gold Rates and Yesterday’s Gold Rates

