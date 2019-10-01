Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 01 October 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of October 1, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 87,000 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 74,588.



The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Pakistan's Cities 24K Per Tola Gold Rates 24K 10 Grams Gold Rates 22K 10 Grams Gold Rates Karachi

Rs. 87,000

Rs. 74,588

Rs. 68,373

Lahore

Rs. 87,000

Rs. 74,588

Rs. 68,373

Islamabad

Rs. 87,000

Rs. 74,588

Rs. 68,373

Rawalpindi

Rs. 87,000

Rs. 74,588

Rs. 68,373

Peshawar

Rs. 87,000

Rs. 74,588

Rs. 68,373

Faisalabad

Rs. 87,000

Rs. 74,588

Rs. 68,373

Quetta

Rs. 87,000

Rs. 74,588

Rs. 68,373



Check here to see the price difference between Today’s Gold Rates and Yesterday’s Gold Rates.

