Mon Sep 30, 2019
September 30, 2019

Gold Rate, Today's Gold Prices in Pakistan, 30 September 2019

Mon, Sep 30, 2019

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on the date of September 30, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 87,500 and the price for 10 grams Gold was Rs. 75,017.

The rates for gold are at times different in each Pakistani city. Below you can find the gold prices for different cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Quetta.

Pakistan's Cities24K Per Tola Gold Rates24K 10 Grams Gold Rates22K 10 Grams Gold Rates
Karachi
Rs. 87,500
Rs. 75,017
Rs. 68,767
Lahore
Rs. 87,500
Rs. 75,017
Rs. 68,767
Islamabad
Rs. 87,500
Rs. 75,017
Rs. 68,767
Rawalpindi
Rs. 87,500
Rs. 75,017
Rs. 68,767
Peshawar
Rs. 87,500
Rs. 75,017
Rs. 68,767
Faisalabad
Rs. 87,500
Rs. 75,017
Rs. 68,767
Quetta
Rs. 87,500
Rs. 75,017
Rs. 68,767

Check here to see the price difference between Today’s Gold Rates and Yesterday’s Gold Rates. 

