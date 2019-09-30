Who is Brad Pitt’s mystery woman Sat Hari Khalsa?

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is often spotted grabbing headlines over his love triangle with former wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, but it looks like another lucky lady may be joining the equation as well.

As per the latest intel, the 55-year-old ‘Fight Club’ actor might have someone special in his life named Sat Hari Khalsa.

Reports have revealed that the two have been dating for over a year after they first met at a charity gala last year.

While the reports have largely stood unconfirmed, the mystery lady is said to be an acclaimed jewellery designer who draws inspiration from Sikhism and Hinduism.

Khalsa, who is also a holistic healer, has a number of prominent clients including Emma Watson, Julia Roberts, Steven Tyler as well as Jennifer Aniston.

It was revealed further that Khalsa had also gone to India to study and that is where her interest for jewellery making and holistic healing was sparked.