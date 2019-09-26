Sarfaraz Ahmed to be promoted up the order for Sri Lanka series: report

Newly appointed head coach Misbahul Haq is not expected to make wholesale changes to the Pakistan playing eleven for the Sri Lanka ODI series.

The Greenshirts’ expected playing eleven, according to Daily Jang, will look pretty similar to the one that failed to make the semi-finals of World Cup 2019, with a slight reshuffle of the batting order and a couple personnel changes on the card.

The Urdu daily says that Misbah will continue with the opening pairing of Imamul Haq and Fakhar Zaman, followed by Babar Azam and Haris Sohail — the familiar top four.

The first major change would come in the form of captain Sarfaraz Ahmed being sent at number five instead of low down the order.

The number six spot has been reserved for new addition Iftikhar Ahmed, whereas Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan will serve as the all-rounders.

The remaining three slots are for pace trio of Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari, the latter of which has been recalled in place of Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has been rested for the series.