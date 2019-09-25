Priyanka Chopra on rift with Salman Khan after ‘Bharat’ exit

Global icon Priyanka Chopra who is currently bustling with the promotions of ‘The Sky is Pink’, has no time to look back.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, PeeCee was recently asked what she has to say about the many things Salman Khan said after her exit from ‘Bharat’: “The only thing I would say that is if there was a reaction required, you'd have had it by now."

The 37-year-old ‘Quantico’ starlet, who has worked with Salman before, said all is fine with ‘Dabangg’ star and that there’s never been any strain in her rapport with him.

“Salman is amazing. I’ve always admired him. He came to Nick and my reception, we went to his house. I’m close to his sister (Arpita Khan). So, there's never an issue with him," the ‘Bay Watch’ actor remarked.

Priyanka’s upcoming ‘The Sky is Pink’ releases on October 11. She also has two Netflix projects – ‘We Can Be Heroes’ and ‘The White Tiger’ in the pipeline along with a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling.