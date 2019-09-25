SHC orders judicial inquiry into Nimrita Kumari's death

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered judicial inquiry into death of Nimrita Kumari , a final-year student from Larkana who was found dead on September 16.

According to sources, a session judge had sought the SHC’s permission for a judicial inquiry into the matter over the provincial government’s request.



On the other hand, Nimrita’s brother and father have yet to register a case.

Accordint to investigators, they had completed interviews of senior professors, both the roommates and 40 others, while Kumari's classmates Mehran Abroo and Shan Ali were under arrest.



Nimrita Kumari case:

Kumari, a student of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University's (SMBBMU) Bibi Aseefa Dental College, was found dead on September 16, the university administration had said, adding that she had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her room in the university's hostel number 3.



According to the principal of Larkana's Chandka Medical College, Professor Dr K Das Dholia, the initial post-mortem report ascertained the cause of Kumari's death to be suicide.

The initial post-mortem report also confirmed there were no indication or marks of torture on her body, Professor Dholia added, noting further that samples from Kumari's body were sent to labs in Karachi and Larkana.