Death of medical student Nimrita Kumari sparks anger on social media

SUKKUR: The body of a final year student was recovered from her hostel room of Chandka Medical College, Larkana, on Monday.



Larkana Police said that Nimarta Kumari, student of Bibi Asifa Dental College, Larkana, resident of the Ghotki, was staying alone in her room.



The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, Professor Dr Aneela Attaur Rahman, told reporters that Nimarta was preparing for an examination.

She said that SSP Larkana was investigating the mysterious incident and police had sealed the room. She said that mobile phone of the student was handed over to police. She said that there were marks on her neck and the incident could be suicide.

Moreover, the incident has sparked an online campaign "#JusticeForNimrita" where the social media users are demanding an impartial inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and ordered secretary universities and the board to furnish details of the incident and provide all kind of help to the parents of the girl.

