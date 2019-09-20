close
September 20, 2019
September 20, 2019

Mysterious death of Nimrita Kumari

Top Story

 
September 20, 2019

PMA concerned over death of medical student

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is deeply concerned over the mysterious death of Nimrita Kumari, a final-year student of SMBBMU's Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Larkana.

She was found dead in her hostel room under suspicious circumstances on September 16. The university administration said she had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) Secretary General Dr. S.M.Qaisar Sajjad said that the medical fraternity was shocked to hear the news. “The administration and police should avoid speculations that could negatively affect the investigation. The government should launch a fair and transparent inquiry to bring out the actual facts to avoid such incidents in future,” he added.

