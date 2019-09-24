Balochistan CM announces cash prize for boxer Muhammad Waseem

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday announced a cash prize of Rs500,000 for star boxer Muhammad Waseem, Daily Jang reported.

Waseem, 32, recently won the ninth professional fight of his career, knocking out Philippines' Conrado Tanamor in the opening round of their fight in Dubai.

He had complained of his achievement not being recognised on his return to Pakistan.

Balochistan CM on Monday met the pugilist and lauded his latest victory, saying that "Muhammad Waseem's victory in the flyweight ranking bout is a reason for Balochistan to be proud of."

It is pertinent to mention here that Waseem aka Falcon hails from Quetta — the provincial capital of Balochistan.

The chief minister said that his government is paying special attention to sports in order to create positive activities for the youth.

