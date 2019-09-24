Horror actor Sid Haig passes away at 80

American actor Sid Haig, popular for his role in the horror cult classic ‘House of 1000 Corpses’, has died aged 80.



The news of Haig’s death was shared by wife Susan L. Oberg on Instagram that showed a picture of the two holding hands. Susan wrote a heartfelt caption alongside.

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next,” she wrote.

“He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected,” Oberg added.

She concluded, “Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.”



Haig, born Sidney Eddy Mosesian in California, started off his career in showbiz as a drummer.

He debuted in the film 'The Host' and later on went on to star in famous movies including ‘Diamonds Are Forever’, ‘Jackie Brown’, ‘The A-Team’ and ‘Charlie’s Angels.'