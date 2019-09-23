Nicole Kidman speaks about her children with Tom Cruise

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood legend Nicole Kidman has opened up about her children’s decision to be Scientologists, following in the footsteps of their dad, Tom Cruise.

The relationship between Nicole Kidman and her two oldest children is shattered as the kids chose to live with their father, and now the Oscar-winning actress has said her role as their mother is to show them “unconditional love.”

The 52-year-old star, speaking to British newspaper, said: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

She added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love. It’s not about anything else other than, ‘I’m here to love and support you."



Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, who tied the knot in 1990, adopted Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, before divorcing in 2001.

Kidman nand Cruise met on the set of Days of Thunder in 1989. Talking of their relationship, she said that the Top Gun star “swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love. And as happens, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life, I was like, ‘Forget it. This is it.’ I was consumed by it, willingly.



The Australian actress, who was born in Hawaii, is now married to country music star Keith Urban. The couple share two children, Sunday Rose and Faith Morgan.



The Oscar-winning actress, on being a mother of two young children, said: "Parenting is about learning who they are, not making them what you want them to be — letting them find their way then supporting them. It’s rigorous. You’re constantly looking at yourself, so you’re not placing these expectations on a child."