'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix storms out of interview after this question

The exceedingly awaited film ‘Joker’ featuring Joaquin Phoenix has been keeping headlines buzzing after bagging the honor of Golden Lion for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival.

The 44-year-old ‘Gladiator’ star, will be essaying the role of Arthur Fleck is presently occupied with the film’s promotions.

While everything was going smooth and steady of late, the Joker from the film walked out of an interview with The Telegraph.

As per the reports ‘Walk the Line’ star was caught off guard by one particular question in a recent interview, which provoked him to walk out.

Phoenix was asked if ‘Joker’ “might perversely end up inspiring exactly the kind of people it’s about, with potentially tragic results?”

Instead of answering the question, the actor got up and left the interview.

He late came back and finished the interview after talking with Warner Bros.’ PR team.

Regardless, Joker is poised to be a hit at the box office. Joaquin Phoenix’s intense process to get into character has been widely talked about and it took its toll on the actor as he lost 50 pounds to get into the Clown Prince of Crime’s mindset, after being pushed by director Todd Phillips.

‘Joker’ is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 4.