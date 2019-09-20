Emmy nominees in key categories

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 71st Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
HBO´s "Game of Thrones" received a record-breaking 32 nominations this year, the most ever by a drama series in a single year.
So far, it has won 10 awards in technical categories, handed out before the main gala.
Amazon comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was a distant second with 20 nominations. So far, it has six wins in minor categories.
"Better Call Saul" (AMC)
"Bodyguard" (Netflix)
"Game of Thrones" (HBO)
"Killing Eve" (BBC America)
"Ozark" (Netflix)
"Pose" (FX)
"Succession" (HBO)
"This Is Us" (NBC)
"Barry" (HBO)
"Fleabag" (Amazon)
"The Good Place" (NBC)
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)
"Russian Doll" (Netflix)
"Schitt´s Creek" (Pop TV)
"Veep" (HBO)
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"
Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Viola Davis, "How To Get Away With Murder"
Laura Linney, "Ozark"
Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Robin Wright, "House Of Cards"
Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"
Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Eugene Levy, "Schitt´s Creek"
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"
Catherine O´Hara, "Schitt´s Creek"
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"
Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"
Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
Michael Kelly, "House Of Cards"
Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"
Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"
Julia Garner, "Ozark"
Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"
Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"
Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"
Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"
Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"
Tony Hale, "Veep"
Stephen Root, "Barry"
Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Henry Winkler, "Barry"
Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"
Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"
Olivia Colman, "Fleabag"
Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"
Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
"Chernobyl" (HBO)
"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime)
"Fosse/Verdon" (FX)
"Sharp Objects" (HBO)
"When They See Us" (Netflix)
"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix)
"Brexit" (HBO)
"Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO)
"King Lear" (Amazon)
"My Dinner with Herve" (HBO)
Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"
Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"
Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"
Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"
Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"
Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"
Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"
Joey King, "The Act"
Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"
Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"
Asante Blackk, "When They See Us"
Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"
John Leguizamo, "When They See Us"
Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"
Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"
Michael K Williams, "When They See Us"
Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us"
Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"
Vera Farmiga, "When They See Us"
Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon"
Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"
Top five programs with most overall nominations:
"Game of Thrones" - 32
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20
"Chernobyl" - 19
"Saturday Night Live" - 18
"Barry" - 17
"Fosse/Verdon" - 17
HBO: 137
Netflix: 118
NBC: 58
Amazon Prime Video: 47
CBS: 43
"Game of Thrones": 10
"Chernobyl": 7
"Free Solo": 7
"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel": 6
"Love, Death & Robots": 5
