Brad Pitt 'flubbed' opening lines alongside Jennifer Aniston during ‘Friends’ cameo

Hollywood star Brad Pitt is certainly at the top of his game presently as he reigns over the industry with multiple hits. However, the actor’s skills may not have been so impeccable back in the day when he started out.

During an interview with USA Today, the 55-year-old ‘Ad Astra’ actor revealed that his cameo on the popular classic 90’s sitcom ‘Friends’ may not have been his best performance.

While acting out the scene next to his then-wife Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel Green on the show, the actor revealed that he had messed up his dialogues.

Asked if he had any memories from the series, the actor confessed: “Yeah, I flubbed my first line,” adding: "My very first line I flubbed, and we had to go back."

The ‘Fight Club’ megastar was also pleasantly surprised to learn the sitcom will be reaching its 25-year milestone soon and will be screened across the US in celebration.