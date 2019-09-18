Veena Malik takes a hilarious jab at Adnan Sami

Famed Pakistani actress and TV show host Veena Malik on Tuesday took a dig at Adnan Sami after he was slapped with a fine by Indian authorities worth INR5 million for purchasing flats as a Pakistani.

Turning to Twitter, the actress in a post trolled Sami sarcastically for rendering yet another service to Pakistan.

"Another remarkable sacrifice in the line of duty! Respect Major #adnansami," Veena wrote.

As per a report by The Hindu, Sami without consent from the Reserve Bank of India had purchased eight flats and five parking lots in Mumbai in 2003 when he was still a Pakistani passport-holder.

Sami has been given a three-month deadline to pay the penalty, out of which he has already paid INR1 million.

It has been reported that Sami had transferred five out of the eight flats he purchased to his now divorced wife Sabah Galadari.

Sami had earlier implied that he was unaware of the fact that Pakistani nationals cannot acquire immovable property across the border.

Adnan Sami has in the past been trolled mercilessly on social media for bashing Pakistan. He received immense backlash for praising the Indian armed forces when tensions were at an all-time-high between the two neighbours post-Pulwama attack.