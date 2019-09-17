Adnan Sami slapped with a whopping penalty for buying flats in India as a Pakistani

Indian singer Adnan Sami was imposed with a penalty of INR5 million for purchasing property in India while he was still a Pakistani national back in 2003.

As per a report by The Hindu, the 46-year-old singer without consent of the Reserve Bank of India, had purchased eight flats and five parking lots in Mumbai in 2003 when he was still a Pakistani passport-holder.

Earlier, the fine had been INR 2million but was raised following the rejection of Enforcement Directorate Special Director’s December 2010 order by the Tribunal over the seizure of the property.

Sami has been given a three-month deadline to pay the penalty, out of which he has already paid INR1 million.

The Tribunal in its judgement had said earlier: “The impugned order is set aside as far as exercise of discretion under Section 13(2) of the Act. The finding arrived under Section 13(1) shall remain intact. Mr. Sami shall deposit the remaining ₹40 lakh with the respondent [ED] within three months from today. As no case under Section 13(2) (about confiscation of eight flats and five parking space)...the said findings and part of the order is quashed.”

The singer had paid a sum of INR 20.5 million for the flats at first and had later transferred five of the eight flats to his now divorced wife Sabah Galadari.

In a reply submitted by him, Sami iterated that he was unaware that Pakistani nationals cannot acquire immovable property across the border.