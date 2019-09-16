Kim Kardashian says she does not have lupus, reveals mystery illness

Reality star and social media sensation Kim Kardashian wreaked havoc last week after she revealed she tested positive for lupus antibodies and rheumatoid arthritis for which she was put on severe medication.



In an amazing news of late, Kim was informed that she in fact does not suffer from lupus.

Recently, the 38-year-old reality star had gone for an ultrasound on her hands to find out what the cause of her joint paint was.

It was revealed that the mystery illness she is diagnosed with is known as psoriatic arthritis, stemming from her psoriasis.

"First of all, if you have any evidence for lupus, we would have screened it. You do not have lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. So, you can reassure all your buddies. You probably have psoriatic arthritis because psoriasis comes and goes. There’s nothing there right now," the doctor informed Kim.

Upon learning the news, an ecstatic Kim said that while the pain will come and go, it will not stop her from living her life to the fullest.

Earlier when Kim was told she is battling from lupus, she said, "And you really do get into this little depression for a minute. I got myself out of it, but it was really scary to have to go through that."