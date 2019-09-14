Gigi Hadid in legal trouble for sharing ex Zayn Malik's photo

The crowd-favourite supermodel Gigi Hadid has landed herself in trouble simply for sharing a picture of her ex-flame Zayn Malik from when the two were together.

As per a report by E! News, the 24-year-old fashionista has been sued by photographer Robert O’Neil who filed the case against her in the Southern District of New York.

Reports citing the legal documents reveal that the model had used the image of the former One Direction member without authorization from the rightful owner.

"This action arises out of Defendant's unauthorized reproduction and public display of a copyrighted photograph of English singer and songwriter Zayn Malik, owned and registered by O'Neil, a New York based professional photographer,” read the document.

"Gigi Hadid is not, and has never been, licensed or otherwise authorized to reproduce, publically display, distribute and/or use the Photograph,” it further read.

The photographer is in pursuit of of $150,000 in damages, from Gigi.

He is further demanding that the model “be required to account for all profits, income, receipts, or other benefits derived by Defendant as a result of its unlawful conduct.”

Earlier this year, she had found herself tangled in a related mess with another photographer as well after which she turned to Instagram addressing the issue in a detailed post.







