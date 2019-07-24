Zayn Malik surprises fans with new Instagram post celebrating 9 years of 'One Direction'

British-Pakistani actor Zayn Malik let his fans take a sigh of relief when he posted a picture of himself on Instagram after a couple of weeks.

Breaking a month-long hiatus Zayn posted a handsome selfie wherein he is celebrating 9 eventful years to the advent of his band 'One Direction'.

Over the years, Zayn has spoken openly about how his time in One Direction was anything but perfect!

However, Zayn took his fans by surprise when he posted a selfie on Tuesday, flaunting his new much longer hairstyle.

Zayn has been going through a rough patch in his personal life after he broke up with long-time girfriend Gigi Hadid.



The singer has been MIA since attending the premiere of 'Aladdin', for which he sang the song, 'A Whole New World', along with Zhavia Ward.

Meanwhile, Liam, Louis and Niall took to Twitter to thank the fans for their constant support. Payne wrote, "9 years... Amazing to look back at all the memories and even now you got us trending worldwide after 9 years. You truly are the best fans in the world #9YearsOfOneDirection"

"So many incredible memories. Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! #9YearsOfOneDirection," Louis wrote.